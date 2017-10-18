Mrs Davis #1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

It’s finally going down, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are finally tying the knot and on 10/17, no less. As expected, the wedding appears to be an elegant, superstar-studded affair and the bride looks absolutely gorgeous. The wedding is being broadcast on BET, and while the “Wobsters” haven’t been exactly showing social media with updates, they have taken to their phones to give quick updates on the festivities. Keysha posted a picture of her stunning dress and what looks to be a diamond-studded bouquet, and Guwop has been on Snapchat just enjoying the greatest day of his life.

Along with the Wobsters, Rick Ross, Diddy, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Karrueche, Lil Yachty and more in attendance judging by social media. But for Twitter, it’s been about all of those who aren’t in attendance for the “Mane Event”. — basically everybody else — and they won’t stop talking about trying to go and what they would do if they were there.

Those without an invite are watching from home, and tweeting out all their white outfits to match the wedding’s theme, whether they can actually make it or not. And it might be even more exciting than the actual nuptials.