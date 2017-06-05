The WOPSTERS are officially apart of the @BET family!!! Our wedding Special will be EPIC! #1017 10/17/17 #TheWopsters👰🏽❤️💎 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Gucci Mane and his fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir are tying the knot in October. And if they have their way, we’re all going to be there for it. Ka’oir just announced via her Instagram that the couple are launching a reality TV series on BET documenting the months leading up to their wedding.

“I wanted to officially share with you that Gucci and I are a part of BET,” Ka’oir said in a video. “The Wopsters are coming to BET, so get your TV ready.”

The series will revolve around Keyshia and Gucci bringing their families together and also shine a light on their day-to-day work. In addition to following Gucci as he (hopefully) keeps up the breakneck pace of new music releases that he’s been on since his release from prison, the show will also highlight Ka’oir as she runs her waist trainer company. It all leads up to their wedding on 10/17 (get it?) which they say will be the “most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year.” Depending on when they started filming, we might even get some shots of Gucci working on that upcoming autobiography.

No release date or title has been set. Expect to hear more as Woptober approaches.