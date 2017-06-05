Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Will Tie The Knot On Their Own Reality TV Show

#Gucci Mane
06.05.17 22 hours ago

Gucci Mane and his fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir are tying the knot in October. And if they have their way, we’re all going to be there for it. Ka’oir just announced via her Instagram that the couple are launching a reality TV series on BET documenting the months leading up to their wedding.

“I wanted to officially share with you that Gucci and I are a part of BET,” Ka’oir said in a video. “The Wopsters are coming to BET, so get your TV ready.”

The series will revolve around Keyshia and Gucci bringing their families together and also shine a light on their day-to-day work. In addition to following Gucci as he (hopefully) keeps up the breakneck pace of new music releases that he’s been on since his release from prison, the show will also highlight Ka’oir as she runs her waist trainer company. It all leads up to their wedding on 10/17 (get it?) which they say will be the “most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year.” Depending on when they started filming, we might even get some shots of Gucci working on that upcoming autobiography.

No release date or title has been set. Expect to hear more as Woptober approaches.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gucci Mane
TAGSBETGucci Manekeyshia ka'oir

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 6 days ago
LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

LA Rapper G Perico Is The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

05.31.17 6 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Cut To The Feeling’ Captures The Excitement Of Impossible Love

05.26.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP