Gucci Mane Announces A New Star-Studded Album And Drops A Single With Migos

08.17.17

If you thought success would slow Gucci Mane’s legendary work rate down you were sadly mistaken. Guwop has barely been home for a year and he’s already dropped two albums, two full-length mixtapes and a collaboration mixtape with Lil Uzi Vert, another one with Future and all of that is on top of the endless stream of guest appearances he’s made on records for everybody from Rick Ross to Selena Gomez, and he’s managed to tour the world between all of that. Well, now he’s adding more to that list as he announced he has a new album dropping in less than a month.

He didn’t announce it so much as he let iTunes do the talking when a preorder for his new album Mr. Davis popped up on iTunes at midnight, and for the fans smart enough to preorder the album ahead of its September 15th release date, they were treated to the first single off the LP, “I Get The Bag” featuring his fellow Atlanta natives Migos. Along with The Migos, Mr. Davis is set to feature guest appearances from The Weeknd, ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Dolph, Slim Jxmmi, Monica and more.

Stream Gucci Mane’s “I Get The Bag” featuring Migos below and preorder Gucci’s new album Mr. Davis on iTunes here.

