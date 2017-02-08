Nicki Minaj Has Also Reunited With Gucci Mane

Salute and much respect to @nickiminaj Zone6 stand up!!! #staytuned Legendary A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Gucci Mane is taking his effort to make amends with people from his past very seriously it seems. On Wednesday morning, the East Atlanta legend posted a picture to Instagram that included one of his oldest music collaborators, Nicki Minaj.

“Salute and much respect to @nickiminaj Zone6 stand up!!! #staytuned Legendary,” he wrote for the pic’s caption, which reads a lot like “we have a monster collaboration on the way so get ready!”

For Minaj, it’s the latest reunion between her and old friends now that Meek Mill is out of the way. Previously, she shared pics that featured her paired up with her Young Money family Drake and Lil Wayne. The trio labeled themselves “The Big 3” and there are already hints of collabs and a possible tour in the works.

But before she blew up and became Young Money’s princess, Minaj was one of the earliest recipients of a co-sign from Gucci, aka Zone 6 Barry Gordy. It was Guwop who helped Nicki get her breakthrough mixtape, Beam Me up Scotty, played in Atlanta and he’s featured on several songs from the project.

The reconciliation is one fans of both artists have longed for ever since Gucci went on a very wild, nasty Twitter spree way back in 2013 alleging he and Waka Flocka had relations with Minaj. He later recanted the story and publicly apologized to Nicki, blaming his actions on heavy drug abuse that had taken over his life. Shortly after, he checked into rehab and later went to prison for a three-year stint. Since, he’s been out, he’s spoken very openly about wanting to make amends with people he’s wronged in the past and put an end to any lingering beefs.

Now, all Gucci has to do is repair the relationship with Waka Flocka and maybe we can see a Brick Squad reunion happen.