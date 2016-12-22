Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gucci Mane can’t stop. Since he was released from prison earlier this year, the rapper has been a never-ending fount of sproingy, big-grin music. He’s released three albums worth of material this year and a handful of insane music videos, peaking with his bonkers “St. Brick” video that will supersede the Yule Log as the Official Background Stimulation of the holiday season if there’s any justice.

His latest video “Stutter” isn’t that. It’s unfair to ask it to be that. But it even if the video is fairly by-the-numbers — its concept is “Gucci Mane surrounded by pretty women and looking like he’s having a decent time” — the song itself is great and more than worth the non-existent price of admission. Check it out up top.

That Gucci would surround himself with women in his video shouldn’t come as a surprise, he can be a bit doggish. Case in point: this viral clip of his back-and-forth with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee. In that clip, Yee flatly denies that she ever tried to hook up with the East Atlanta Santa rapper, and the look on the rapper’s face reveals more than any “well, that’s not how I remember it” answer ever could. But hey, now he’s engaged to longtime boo Keyshia Ka’oir, so maybe the background in his videos is set to change to a one woman show in 2017. Or maybe, she doesn’t really care about what sells a rap video, and is just happy to have a healthy, happy fiancée.