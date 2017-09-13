Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gucci Mane and The Weeknd are looking to add to the already growing buzz for Mr. Davis with their latest offering “Curve.” The track, which premiered today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show is the latest single from Gucci’s upcoming album. Fueled by rattling hi-hats and busy drum programming, Guwop and Abel take turns touting their own greatness, regaling listeners with brief, flashy tales about sexual conquests and their extensive wealth.

While “Curve” doesn’t feature the same type of grin inducing lines as “I’m tryna book Beyonce for my wedding,” it’s a pretty standard strip club affair. The Weeknd’s made it a habit lately of coming on to rapper tracks and taking over, such as Future’s “Comin Out Strong.” “Curve” is no different.

Gucci’s last year and change as a free man has been fortuitous for the 1017 honcho. He’s never been as visible as he’s been now. Last month, Radric Davis won his first award of any kind via a Fifth Harmony collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards. Later this month, he releases his first book which has all the potential to become a New York Times best-seller. And a month before his very public wedding, he got his probation sentence cleared. It’s a very good time to be Gucci Mane these days.

All of this makes the rollout for Mr. Davis, his latest October project his most anticipated yet. Feature wise, it’s the most loaded Gucci project ever with guest turns from Nicki Minaj, Migos, ASAP Rocky, Big Sean, ScHoolboy Q, Chris Brown, Monica, Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and others.

Unlike Drop Top Wop, don’t expect anybody to be sleeping when Mr. Davis arrives on October 13th.