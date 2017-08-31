Getty Image

The fallout from Hurricane Harvey is still ongoing, but Houston’s hip-hop scene is banding together amidst the turmoil. Houston rapper Dough Beezy and Chinara Butler, widow of Houston rap legend and UGK member Chad “Pimp C” Butler, reposted a since-deleted Instagram post from Angela Walls, Bun B’s wife, stating that Lil Chad –named for his father Pimp C–is “stuck” at his grandmother’s house with his wife and an elderly neighbor “near an overflowing reservoir.”

Dough Beezy’s caption notes that the area is surrounded by 6 feet of water and — like Bun B noted on Tuesday –- desperately needs boats to save trapped citizens. Hopefully he and everyone else affected by the rising waters can get pulled to safety as soon as possible.

In the caption of the original post, Walls also dropped a bombshell: all UGK archives were apparently destroyed and/or swept away in the flood. Who knows exactly what “archives” refers to, but it sounds like any audio tapes, CDs, videos or other recordings of the duo that were in her and Bun B’s possession have been lost.

Despite the the material loss, Walls is showing the don’t-mess-with-Texas resilience noted in Brandon Caldwelll’s recent essay, reminding us all to “be thankful for whatever you have. Do not complain about anything.”

Bun B is joining Drake, Beyonce and other entertainers doing their part to help relief efforts. He’s planning a telethon for September 12th to benefit survivors of the Hurricane, which made landfall late last week and quickly tore through Texas, killing at least 31 people so far. Here’s how you can help.