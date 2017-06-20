Ice Cube Might Be The Big Winner From The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight

#Floyd Mayweather
Contributing Writer
06.19.17

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is already the biggest fight of the year by far, but if everybody has their way, it might get even bigger soon and Ice Cube could reap the benefits.

Cube has the good fortune of being locked into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, the night of the big fight. However, Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league the BIG3 will be playing their championship game in the arena that night. Floyd and Conor have settled on the smaller (by 3,000 seats) and older MGM Grand, but apparently the powers that be would like the T-Mobile Arena and its 20,000 seats for the fight.

The extra 3,000 seats on fight night would net the fighters and their promoters a pretty penny, and with Mayweather and McGregor set to take home a 9-figure payday, everybody is going to need as much money to go around as possible.

While on FS1’s Undisputed, Cube talked about the possibility, and said he’d be happy to switch venues for a fee.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORConor McGregor Vs. Floyd MayweatherFloyd Mayweatherice cube

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP