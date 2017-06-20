Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is already the biggest fight of the year by far, but if everybody has their way, it might get even bigger soon and Ice Cube could reap the benefits.

Cube has the good fortune of being locked into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, the night of the big fight. However, Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league the BIG3 will be playing their championship game in the arena that night. Floyd and Conor have settled on the smaller (by 3,000 seats) and older MGM Grand, but apparently the powers that be would like the T-Mobile Arena and its 20,000 seats for the fight.

The extra 3,000 seats on fight night would net the fighters and their promoters a pretty penny, and with Mayweather and McGregor set to take home a 9-figure payday, everybody is going to need as much money to go around as possible.

While on FS1’s Undisputed, Cube talked about the possibility, and said he’d be happy to switch venues for a fee.