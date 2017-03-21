Kimmel V. Damon: The Greatest Feud Of Our Time Wages On

Watch Ice-T And T.I. Join Forces To Become Ice-T.I. On ‘Kimmel’

03.21.17 2 hours ago

One of the better, non-Mean Tweet, non-Matt Damon related features of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the show’s recurring Mash-Up Monday segment, where two different artists come together on the same stage, at the same time, to perform some of their more well-known tracks. For his latest collaboration, Kimmel brought together Ice-T and T.I. to become Ice-T.I., and got them to perform the former’s song “O.G. Original Gangster” and the latter’s “Bring ‘Em Out.”

Both rapper’s are currently in the midst of plotting out their next musical projects. On the one hand you have Ice-T who has recently put back together his iconic ’90s rap-metal group Body Count. On the other hand you have T.I. who’s currently in the midst of assembling his next record, tentatively titled The Dime Trap. When I asked him about it this weekend as South By Southwest, he didn’t offer many details, but rattled off an impressive list of collaborators that may have contributed to the project, including Swiss Beatz, Just Blaze, London on da Track, and Anderson .Paak. “It’s coming,” he promised.

As for the pair’s musical collaboration, despite coming from two different regions and two different eras of hip-hop, the mashup between them is actually pretty smooth. Don’t take my word for it though, check it out for yourself in the video above.

