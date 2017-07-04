Getty Image

Frustratingly similar names isn’t the only thing that’s always linked Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks together, they also had an especially nasty feud a few years back that featured all of the requisite name-calling and even a death threat. But a ton of time has passed, and now Iggy and Azealia are ready to bury the hatchet and they’re going to do so by collaborating on a song for Iggy’s new album Digital Distortion.

#iggyazelea confirms #azealiabanks will be on her new album A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Iggy announced the union on her Snapchat, saying simply “Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD.” She added “We all collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.” Iggy took to Twitter to futher explain the decision on Twitter with a few tweets, saying she’s choosing to turn a negative into a positive and the collaboration isn’t costing anybody any money.

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

Dumb ass it's free just like I collab with people I like without a fee and others collab with me free of fees — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

The collaboration comes a few months after Iggy officially ended the beef on her Snapchat with a lengthy message to Azealia, saying “I wish you had spoken to me before deciding I was out to get you when we first came on the scene.” She added “I wish you well from one human to another and joke collaboration or not as adults we should move past trivial beef with strangers,” and Azealia acknowledged the message by reposting it onto her Instagram account.

From the desk of @thenewclassic ❤️🦋 A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

So it all appears to be over, and the feud ending will manifest itself in the form of a new song on Iggy’s new album whenever it hits retailers this year.