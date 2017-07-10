Iggy Azalea’s Label Backs Off ‘Digital Distortion’ Promotion Ahead Of Her Azealia Banks Collab

#Iggy Azalea
07.10.17

Getty Image

Def Jam CEO Steve Bartel does not want to release another single for Iggy Azalea’s upcoming album, Digital Distortion, the Australian rapper lamented — as we all so often do — on Twitter today.

Apparently, Bartel has been disappointed with the underperformance of Iggy’s previously released singles, “Azillion,” “Team,” “Mo’ Bounce,” and “Switch.” Listeners with great recall will remember that the promotion for her debut album, The New Classic, went much the same way, with the label fishing for a runaway hit with a string of lackluster singles before finally catching fire with “Fancy,” featuring Charlie XCX.

It looks like that won’t be the case this time around. Despite teasing a genuinely intriguing collaboration with ex-rival and fellow musical outcast Azealia Banks called “Savior,” it seems that Def Jam is going to forego its release and shooting a video, cutting costs on a promotion run that has stretched to over 15 months. Her previous run of promo stalled in a similar fashion, largely due to backlash from fans that she was appropriating hip-hop and had no real respect for the culture — complaints of which are now coming from fellow recording artists.

Iggy took care to reassure her fans, “My album isn’t canceled, it’s just not having another single. It’s still being released.” This may or may not be true at this point, given Digital Distortion has been leaked, removed from the release schedule, pushed back to June 30, and still hasn’t seen the light of day on July 10. Iggy’s story is rapidly turning into one of those cautionary tales of a viral indie signing to a major too soon and suffering for it. She’s seen some success as an independent artist; maybe that will turn out to be a better situation for her than whatever is going on at Def Jam.

