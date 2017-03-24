Iggy Azalea Dropped Her ‘Mo Bounce’ Video And Everybody’s Twerking

#Iggy Azalea
Real Talk Editor
03.24.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Just a day after dropping her new single “Mo Bounce” on Beats 1, Iggy Azalea is back at, unveiling the song’s video early this morning. Talking to Zane Lowe yesterday, Iggy said that this track was “probably the most fun record on my album,” while adding, “I’ve thought a really long time about what I’ve wanted to put out… I was going to say something super serious and then, I don’t know, I’ve been in such a good mood lately.” She also pointed out that “It’s summer and I just wanted to twerk in a video! Like I’m single. I wanna have a good time.”

Well if she wanted to have a good time and twerk in a video: mission accomplished. The visual for “Mo Bounce” finds Iggy traveling somewhere around Asia, rapping about brushing off her haters and comparing herself to Edward Snowden, while also shaking her prodigious behind for the cameras.

“Mo Bounce” is the first official single from Azalea’s upcoming album Digital Distortion. As she told Lowe during their chat, “I think I was definitely a little more influenced by EDM music and those kinds of sounds at the beginning and, on my last record, I really took a step away from that and I wanted to bring that back.” She noted that, “I executive produced this second album entirely and I just feel like it’s a much better reflection of me. In a way closer to the mixtape stuff that I had total control over as well.”

Watch the video for “Mo Bounce” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Iggy Azalea
TAGSIggy AzaleaMo Bounce
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP