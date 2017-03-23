Check Out Iggy Azalea’s Twerk-Inducing New Single “Mo Bounce”

Instagram

The Iggy Azalea comeback bid continues. Ahead of the release of her next record Digital Distortion, the Australian rapper made an appearance on Beats 1 today to talk with Zane Lowe where she also unveiled her new single “Mo Bounce.” While introducing the track, she explained her reason for unleashing this particular song up front. “I was going to say something super serious…but i just wanna say something fun,” she explained. “I wanna twerk in a video.”

Earlier this month, Iggy shared another new song titled “Can’t Lose” that came with a feature from Lil Uzi Vert. “I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album ‘Digital Distortion’ on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape,” Azalea wrote on Instagram. “Also I felt it was important to say; I know it’s been a long wait for my album – SORRY! I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes, I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my heads at in 2017.”

Talking to Lowe she also revealed that Digital Distortion is “finished, well, -ish.” Adding, “The songs are done, I’m just being psychotic.” Apparently, there are a few tweaks she’d still like to make before sharing the album with the world.

You can listen to “Mo Bounce” on iTunes here.