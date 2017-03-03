Iggy Azalea Kicks Off Her Comeback With ‘Can’t Lose’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Well it looks like Iggy Azalea is finally kicking off her comeback in earnest. After a series of false-starts and personal issues that have caused her to push back the release of her next album, the Australian rapper appears primed to make 2017 a big year with her new song “Can’t Lose” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

“I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album ‘Digital Distortion’ on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape,” Azalea wrote on Instagram. “Also I felt it was important to say; I know it’s been a long wait for my album – SORRY! I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes, I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my heads at in 2017.”

She then added, “I really appreciate the patience & I’m so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. I’ll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support.”

While the wait for Digital Distortion continues, The Direct Deposit, Vol. 2 compilation is definitely worth checking out. Along with “Can’t Lose” are songs by Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, Big Sean and YG. There’s also some guest appearances by Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage. Check it out over on iTunes.

