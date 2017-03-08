#MoBounce A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

After reappearing last week in a series of technicolor Instagram twerking clips, Iggy Azalea is once again using social media to make sure the world doesn’t forget about her. In a series of posts, Azalea shows off her flexibility and understanding of the power of underboob.

Behold:

#MoBounce A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Supreme is typically a brand associate with menswear, so seeing a woman rock it to the height of femininity is actually an interesting and fresh look for the brand. I’m unsure how comfortable a bodysuit with this kind of cut out would be on a daily basis, as part of your actual wardrobe, but it looks fantastic on Iggy here. She captioned both of these pretzel-y pics “#MoBounce” which is rumored to be the name of a new track from her forthcoming record. Ramping up posting on Instagram is definitely a sign these days that an artist has a new project coming.

But Supreme wasn’t the only look Iggy rocked in this most recent photo set, switching things up with an ’80s throwback glam vibe, and a motorcycle chic look that once again revealed her flawless abs.

No word yet on whether Azalea’s recent ex-boyfriend Nick “Swaggy P” Young — who reportedly cheated on her multiple times — has seen these pics or not, but odds are when he does, he’s going to feel a twinge of regret.