Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

Makonnen Finally Confirms That He’s Gay

Author Profile Picture
Real Talk Writer
01.20.17

Getty Image

The Taylor Bennet effect? Just a few days after Chance The Rapper’s little brother announced to fans he was bisexual, “Tuesday” singer Makonnen, formerly, ILoveMakonnen, finally busts “out the closet” and reveals he’s gay. And just so we’re clear, gay as in queer, homosexual, likes the same sex.

The Red Dragon made the announcement while you were sleeping Friday morning, cleverly tweeting out, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell you about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out.” And following that tweet with up something I can post and call news. “[…] since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told you about my life, maybe you can go [live] yours.”

TAGSILoveMakonnenmakonnen
Author Profile Picture
Occasionally leaves the house for milk.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP