HBO’s Hit ‘Insecure’ Gets An Official Soundtrack With An Exclusive, Brand New Song By SZA — ‘Quicksand’

#HBO
08.31.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

Whether they’re #LawrenceHive or #IssaHive, Insecure fans have plenty to celebrate come September 8th. That’s when the social media favorite HBO show’s official soundtrack will release, according to a tweet from creator/producer/lead actor Issa Rae. As an even bigger treat, judging from the tracklist that accompanied the tweet, the soundtrack will apparently include a brand new, never-released track from enchanting R&B fairy queen, SZA, entitled “Quicksand.”

The soundtrack will also include tracks from season one and two from Leikeli47, Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller, Buddy, and Jorja Smith, along with Issa Rae’s own hilariously irreverent musical takes on life and love from the show, including “Cheater For One,” “Hoe For It,” “Bloct,” and more.

Insecure has been a hit since its first episode, prompting HBO to renew it for a third season before the second even finished airing, and making instant stars of Issa Rae, as well as co-star Yvonne Orji, and one-time “Jail-Blazers” intern Jay Ellis, and creating a devoted online following that is only too happy to spend Sunday (and a significant chunk of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday) discussing (okay, arguing about) the show and its frequent plot twists.

The Insecure soundtrack is currently available for pre-order here. You can see the track list below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSHBOInsecureIssa RaeSZA

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 hours ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP