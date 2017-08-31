Getty Image

Whether they’re #LawrenceHive or #IssaHive, Insecure fans have plenty to celebrate come September 8th. That’s when the social media favorite HBO show’s official soundtrack will release, according to a tweet from creator/producer/lead actor Issa Rae. As an even bigger treat, judging from the tracklist that accompanied the tweet, the soundtrack will apparently include a brand new, never-released track from enchanting R&B fairy queen, SZA, entitled “Quicksand.”

The soundtrack will also include tracks from season one and two from Leikeli47, Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller, Buddy, and Jorja Smith, along with Issa Rae’s own hilariously irreverent musical takes on life and love from the show, including “Cheater For One,” “Hoe For It,” “Bloct,” and more.

Insecure has been a hit since its first episode, prompting HBO to renew it for a third season before the second even finished airing, and making instant stars of Issa Rae, as well as co-star Yvonne Orji, and one-time “Jail-Blazers” intern Jay Ellis, and creating a devoted online following that is only too happy to spend Sunday (and a significant chunk of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday) discussing (okay, arguing about) the show and its frequent plot twists.

The Insecure soundtrack is currently available for pre-order here. You can see the track list below.