The Internet Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Onslaught Of Remy Ma Disses

After a long, long wait, Nicki Minaj came out guns-blazing last night, taking shots every which way at her current nemesis Remy Ma. Fans of both artists had been eagerly anticipating Nicki’s response in the ongoing beef ever since Remy dropped the diss track “Shether” in February. She gave them more to pore over than they ever could’ve imagined.
Nicki started by dropping not just one, not just two, but three different songs on Thursday night, the most notable being “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. Nicki goes hard after Remy in the track, calling her out for everything from shooting her friend, to leaving her son behind when she went to jail, mimicking Drake’s own diss song “Back to Back,” and failing to lock up a feature with Jay Z. “I never signed a 360, b*tch you wild dumb / That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album.”
Needless to say, the Internet went wild about the song, offering a range of both pro-Nicki and pro-remi takes.
It didn’t end there. Nicki also took to Instagram to throw a little more salt in the wound, while offering an opportunity. “I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”
#NoFrauds #FactsOnly ft @champagnepapi & @liltunechi #YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. I got a bunch more on cock. Pauz. The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. I love my fans. Y'all the real MVP's. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I'll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you're gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let's go. #NoFrauds #ChangedIt #RegretInYourTears Reggie Martin and S/O to Lady Luck for spkn facts. They act like they didn't see her interview tho. Lol 😘😘😘😘
People had a lot of feelings about that as well.
I think it’s safe to say that this feud is far from over, and that people are very tuned in to see what’s going to happen next.
How the fuck is Nicki going to live down her next album flopping worse than PinkPrint?
I mean, that album is still on fucking welfare.