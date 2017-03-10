The Internet Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Onslaught Of Remy Ma Disses

Getty Image

After a long, long wait, Nicki Minaj came out guns-blazing last night, taking shots every which way at her current nemesis Remy Ma. Fans of both artists had been eagerly anticipating Nicki’s response in the ongoing beef ever since Remy dropped the diss track “Shether” in February. She gave them more to pore over than they ever could’ve imagined.

Nicki started by dropping not just one, not just two, but three different songs on Thursday night, the most notable being “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. Nicki goes hard after Remy in the track, calling her out for everything from shooting her friend, to leaving her son behind when she went to jail, mimicking Drake’s own diss song “Back to Back,” and failing to lock up a feature with Jay Z. “I never signed a 360, b*tch you wild dumb / That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album.”

Needless to say, the Internet went wild about the song, offering a range of both pro-Nicki and pro-remi takes.

That's why @Nickiminaj & @Drake are very very very smart. They'll make a diss that will get played for years, not just a week on twitter — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) March 10, 2017

The TL when No Frauds dropped: pic.twitter.com/Q4L8evVOnK — Henn Bálor (@BlackIce392) March 10, 2017

everyone who was cheerleading for Remy tryna act like 'no frauds' isn't a bop: pic.twitter.com/PiAWdj4MSn — josh edwards (@joshuedwrds) March 10, 2017

Me hearing SHEther vs. No Frauds: pic.twitter.com/ReeZ6GAEMs — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 10, 2017

If you think Nicki killed Remy on No Frauds, your favourite rapper must be Selena Gomez. — Caesar (@the_roman_heir) March 10, 2017

so nicki legit rapped for 30 seconds and y'all gon compare that to 6 minutes of straight bars? #nofrauds pic.twitter.com/2Wi8rYYAG6 — strugglationspodcast (@strugglations) March 10, 2017

The fact that Nicki Minaj is clowning another girl for plastic surgery…in a song called No Frauds…Ima just have a seat. — G.❣️ (@oh_sovivacious) March 10, 2017

No Frauds is a business move.

No Frauds is for radio play.

No Frauds will be on every station. — Gabby (@GiftofGabb_) March 10, 2017

Mariah Carey's "obsessed" was a harder diss at eminem than Nicki and "killer" Drake and Wayne just came with "No Frauds" smh — IG: Whypreeshane (@whypreeshane) March 10, 2017

It didn’t end there. Nicki also took to Instagram to throw a little more salt in the wound, while offering an opportunity. “I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”

People had a lot of feelings about that as well.

Nicki minaj : 72 hours to make a hit record and get half a million, not a twitter trend! Remy ma : pic.twitter.com/MIIj25D97G — wavytho (@SayoPheyi) March 10, 2017

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ it's too late you waited a week now you want to give Remy 72 hours? She already bodied you boo #RemyQueenofRap — Quin (@QuinSportsDiva) March 10, 2017

😂😂😂Nicki Minaj is begging for another blow! 72hours for Remy to reply… Ohhh this gone be real good! Nicki wanna end her career so bad😂 — •♥•AISOSA•♥• (@shadduy) March 10, 2017

Remy couldn't drop a hit in 72 years let alone 72 hours 👏🏼 @NICKIMINAJ what's the odds? cause Ima place a bet 😂👀 — It's me Ian. (@omgthatsmeaf) March 10, 2017

I think it’s safe to say that this feud is far from over, and that people are very tuned in to see what’s going to happen next.