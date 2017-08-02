Roc-A-Fella Records Turned Out In Force For ItsTheReal’s Live Podcast Recording

08.02.17 30 mins ago

Fans of New York-based podcasters and funny men ItsTheReal and legendary rap crew/label Roc-A-Fella Records in New York City were treated to a very special live recording of the podcast at Highline Ballroom this past Wednesday, featuring guests from the label including Biggs, Hip-Hop, Chaka, Lenny S, Just Blaze, Young Guru, Freeway, Young Gunz, and Jim Jones in a panel discussion in front of a sold-out crowd.

Jeff and Eric Rosenthal started out making funny skits for Youtube skewering hip-hop personalities (a habit they’ve kept up on Twitter), but have evolved over time into a full-fledged, informative, funny podcast, interviewing artists, producers, and music industry luminaries like Miss Info, DJ Sickamore and Pete Rosenberg. They also recently dropped their second album, the creative and hilarious Teddy Bear Fresh, proving that they can hang with the best lyrically as well.

As huge fans of Roc-A-Fella Records, ItsTheReal wanted to create the ultimate fan experience as they interviewed the key players in the label’s success, as well as some of the artists that made the late-’90s/early-’00s rap crew so beloved among hip-hop heads. “We covered a lot of ground in this spirited, hilarious, nostalgic, gem-filled conversation,” they said, “The thing we’re most proud of was that we created a Baseline-like environment, which allowed everyone to talk like they weren’t in front of 600 people.”

Around The Web

TAGSFreewayItsTheRealJim JonesJust BlazeRoc-A-Fella Records

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP