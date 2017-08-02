Fans of New York-based podcasters and funny men ItsTheReal and legendary rap crew/label Roc-A-Fella Records in New York City were treated to a very special live recording of the podcast at Highline Ballroom this past Wednesday, featuring guests from the label including Biggs, Hip-Hop, Chaka, Lenny S, Just Blaze, Young Guru, Freeway, Young Gunz, and Jim Jones in a panel discussion in front of a sold-out crowd.

Jeff and Eric Rosenthal started out making funny skits for Youtube skewering hip-hop personalities (a habit they’ve kept up on Twitter), but have evolved over time into a full-fledged, informative, funny podcast, interviewing artists, producers, and music industry luminaries like Miss Info, DJ Sickamore and Pete Rosenberg. They also recently dropped their second album, the creative and hilarious Teddy Bear Fresh, proving that they can hang with the best lyrically as well.

As huge fans of Roc-A-Fella Records, ItsTheReal wanted to create the ultimate fan experience as they interviewed the key players in the label’s success, as well as some of the artists that made the late-’90s/early-’00s rap crew so beloved among hip-hop heads. “We covered a lot of ground in this spirited, hilarious, nostalgic, gem-filled conversation,” they said, “The thing we’re most proud of was that we created a Baseline-like environment, which allowed everyone to talk like they weren’t in front of 600 people.”