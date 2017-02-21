4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

J. Cole announced that he’s kicking off a world tour in June in support of his recent album 4 Your Eyez Only. The rapper will be on the road from the beginning of June until the end of December, hitting a ton of U.S. cities before traveling abroad for stops in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Australia, among other countries.

Tickets will go on sale here on Friday, February 24. Check out the full list of dates below.

06/01 — Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm

06/02 — Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

06/03 — Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

06/05 — Jackson, MS @ Hal & Hal’s

06/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

06/07 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

06/09 — Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Event Center

06/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ the Midland

06/13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/14 — Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theater

06/15 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

06/17 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

06/18 — Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

07/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/11 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/15 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

07/17 — Seattle, WA @ Keyarena

07/18 — Vancouver, British Columbia -@ Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena

07/21 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/23 — Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 — Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

08/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/04 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/05 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/06 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

08/08 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/11 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

08/14 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/16 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/19 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

08/20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tap 1

09/30 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

10/01 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

10/03 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

10/05 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

10/06 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

10/07 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach

10/09 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

10/10 — Paris, France @ Le Zénith

10/12 — Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

10/14 — Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena

10/15 — London, England @ The O2 Arena

10/18 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/20 — Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

10/21 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

10/22 — Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

12/01 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena

12/02 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

12/05 — Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

12/06 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

12/09 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium