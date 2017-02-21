J. Cole announced that he’s kicking off a world tour in June in support of his recent album 4 Your Eyez Only. The rapper will be on the road from the beginning of June until the end of December, hitting a ton of U.S. cities before traveling abroad for stops in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Australia, among other countries.
Tickets will go on sale here on Friday, February 24. Check out the full list of dates below.
06/01 — Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm
06/02 — Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live
06/03 — Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
06/05 — Jackson, MS @ Hal & Hal’s
06/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
06/07 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
06/09 — Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Event Center
06/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ the Midland
06/13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/14 — Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theater
06/15 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
06/17 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
06/18 — Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
07/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
07/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/11 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
07/15 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
07/17 — Seattle, WA @ Keyarena
07/18 — Vancouver, British Columbia -@ Pepsi Live @ Rogers Arena
07/21 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/23 — Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 — Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
08/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/04 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/05 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/06 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
08/08 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/11 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
08/14 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
08/16 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/19 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
08/20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tap 1
09/30 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
10/01 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
10/03 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
10/05 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
10/06 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
10/07 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach
10/09 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
10/10 — Paris, France @ Le Zénith
10/12 — Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena
10/14 — Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena
10/15 — London, England @ The O2 Arena
10/18 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/20 — Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena
10/21 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
10/22 — Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena
12/01 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena
12/02 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
12/05 — Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
12/06 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
12/09 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium
