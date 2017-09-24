J. Cole Calls For An NFL Boycott In A Poignant Twitter Rant

Getty Image

J. Cole has never been one to hold his tongue when it comes to social issues, and in a return to Twitter Cole was at it again, this time speaking on the current state of affairs with the country and the NFL and calling for an all out boycott of the league from his fans. As a long-time supporter of Colin Kaepernick, it should come as no surprise that Cole is supporting Kaep and every other player taking a knee and protesting during he national anthem, but Cole takes it a step further in turning to the fans to make a difference as well in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Maybe it was Donald Trump’s recent comments about protesting players that got Cole to speak on the situation, or maybe it was just a coincidence but the timing is perfect. But first, Cole had to figure out how to make a Twitter thread.

How you make a thread — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Then he took the time to send a short message to the one and only Cardi B, telling her “I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don’t put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat.”

Also Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don't put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Then Cole posted over 20 tweets, detailing how fans can make a difference by boycotting the NFL, and just how they can boycott and why he personally decided to do so. “It was hard during preseason and the first week. But then I was like, wait, is it actually hard?” he said in one tweet. “Some of us got grandparents that walked miles to work instead of riding bus, just to show the bus companies that they won’t tolerate racism,” he added in another. “So when I think about it like that it’s very easy on Sunday to say, ‘Nope, I’m straight.'”

Check out Cole’s entire Twitter thread below.

Got mad shit I shoulda tweeted over the months (or years?) but didn't. I'll do better. Now Ima need a thread 4 this next part. Bare w me — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it's owners. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

How do they make it right? I know there are people

smarter than me with better answers. But here's one. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Hire 3rd party investigator approved by NFLPA to determine if kap was denied a job unfairly as punishment for his stance. (I know, I know) — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

And compensate the man for his losses if they determine he was. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Bare with me I'm just a rapper.. now look — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Every day they stay quiet on this they're saying that they condone what's happening to Kap and the message it sends. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Well, you have a choice on how you respond to that. You can choose to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

if a boycott doesn't force them to action, don't even trip. This is where the real flex happens. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Black people spend a lot of money with NFL corporate sponsors. White people who don't fuck with white supremacy spend a lot of money too. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

So, next you turn your attention to these sponsors. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Pick one of the biggest ones and say, "do you agree with black balling players when they speak out against oppression?" — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

"If not, why are you spending all this money with a League that clearly condones that? … " — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

"You know what, I don't think I can spend my money with you no more until you fix this." — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Repeat this with another company, and another. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Thats when the magic happens. And sadly, in this capitalistic world we live in, that's when your voice is heard. When you hurt the pockets. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

I respect whatever you decide to do. Watch or don't watch, whatever's in your heart. But I'm not watching til it feel right. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

It was hard during preseason and the first week. But then I was like, wait, is it actually hard? — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Some of us got grandparents that walked miles to work instead of riding bus, just to show the bus companies that they won't tolerate racism — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

So when I think about it like that it's very easy on Sunday to say, "Nope, I'm straight." — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

This may be the biggest opportunity we have ever been presented to come together and show the world and ourselves our true economic power. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Thank you Colin for your sacrifice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017