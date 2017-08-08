J. Cole Thinks Baltimore Needs To Sign Colin Kaepernick Because Of The City’s Recent History

08.08.17

While many rappers share a “get money” ethos at the cost of taking a righteous stand on pretty much anything, J. Cole has developed a reputation for putting himself on the front line of social issues without much social media attention.

He’s supported NFL-blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick before by wearing his jersey at a show, made sure to show the beleaguered athlete some vocal love on his recent tour stop in Baltimore, one of the few cities rumored to be eyeing the QB for its NFL, the Baltimore Ravens.

“Baltimore, the type of sh*t that’s happening here, don’t you think somebody should risk their whole livelihood and their whole life to talk about this sh*t?” He asked the crowd, referencing recent civil unrest in the wake of the death of Baltimore resident Freddie Gray at the hands of Baltimore Police. “Even if it cost them they money, they job, they life? Don’t that sound like Colin Kaepernick? Don’t that sound like what he doing? And he trying to come to Baltimore, the city that seems to need that sh*t for real.”

