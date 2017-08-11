J. Cole Granted A Terminally Ill Fan’s Dying Wish To Meet Him Before A Recent Concert

#J. Cole
08.11.17

J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only Tour has put him closer to the people than ever before, figuratively and literally. The North Carolina rapper visited inmates at San Quentin State Prison in California earlier this month and continued his good karma streak by meeting with a terminally ill kid ahead of another 4 Your Eyez Only date.

Robert Griffin, whose son was diagnosed with stage four cancer first reached out to the Dreamville camp on July 29. He first contacted Bas, hoping the “Night Job” rapper would assist him in meeting Cole.

“My 11 year old son @ his first concert in 2015. Just diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and all he wants is to meet J Cole. Please help me Bas,” Griffin wrote. He included a photo of his son posing next to Bas as the two stood together for a photo. Hours later, Bas responded, setting off the chain of events that would give Griffin’s son one of his biggest wishes.

A little over a week later, Griffin posted another picture, showing his son, Bas and Cole himself. “Dreamville truly is a family. They made my sons dream come true tonight,” Griffin wrote. “I will never be able to thank you all enough. Much love!”

In addition to making his biggest fans dreams come true, Cole has remained outspoken voice for the voiceless. He has spoken up about Colin Kaepernick’s blackballing by the NFL and has continued to preach one thing: fame is nothing if you can’t use it to impact society in a positive way.

