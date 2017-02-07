Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

J Dilla succumbed to complications of a rare blood disease and lupus over a decade ago, but the prolific producer has proven to be a continuous source of excellent music well beyond his death. Earlier this week, we got another courtesy of the upcoming Detroit hip-hop documentary The Unseen: A Detroit Beat Tape.

Dilla’s trademark boom-bap productions are so vibrant and warm — and their intentionally loose style so endearingly personal — that listening to new, old tracks like “Ghetto Wishing” makes it hard to believe that he’s no longer with us. With that in mind and in honor of what have been the producer’s 42nd birthday, we’ve compiled five of the best posthumous tracks that prove we’ll be listening to Jay Dee for many years to come.