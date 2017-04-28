Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ja Rule has worn many hats since his late-90’s/early-00’s heyday: ex-drug dealer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur. He may be adding a new one after Thursday night: scammer.

The former rap superstar took to social media to help promote a music festival in Exumas, Bahamas, called Fyre Festival. Born of a partnership between Ja and entrepreneur Billy MacFarland, the music festival was to take place on Fyre Cay, with tickets costing anywhere from $1,500 to as much as $250,000 for packages supposedly including airfare and luxury villas amongst other amenities. Headliners for the festival were supposed to include G.O.O.D Music, Major Lazer, Blink 182, Disclosure, Rae Sremmurd, and Migos.

However, would-be partygoers were instead greeted with unkempt festival grounds strewn with garbage, with little in the way of the accommodations they’d been led to expect. The “gourmet meals” they were promised consisted of cheese sandwiches, travelers were stranded at Miami and Exhumas airports, and security personnel were non-existent. Forget about the “Duo” package that looks like a photo out of a travel magazine; the only thing on the island to sleep in were tiny, flimsily-constructed camp tents.

Organizers failed to provide for the performers as well; Blink 182 pulled out, informing fans on Twitter that the festival hadn’t accommodated needed production and performance equipment in advance of their set preparations. To make matters worse, “organizers missed a series of deadlines to make advance payments to performers, according to The Wall Street Journal.