Jadakiss Shrugging Off Colin Kaepernick’s Struggle With The NFL Is Hypocritical Given His Own Past

08.04.17 1 hour ago

NFL training camps are in full swing, and Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job. According to Jadakiss, Kaepernick “should have thought about the repercussions of not standing for the flag.”

Speaking in an SI.com interview, Jadakiss told the host his feelings on Kaepernick’s veritable blackball are “50/50,” but he’s “100% with” the former 49ers Quarterback, which is a confusing stance. Though Jadakiss says he hopes Kaepernick gets on a team and “you’re supposed to fight for your rights,” he also noted that “the NFL is a private-owned business” and “you either play by the rules, or you get what you get.”

Technically yes, that’s true, but those “rules” are at the heart of the issue. If Jadakiss truly understood the intent of Kaepernick’s fight, he’d realize that the white supremacy-sustaining NFL owners and racist fans inflicting the fascist “repercussions” he spoke of are the only people who deserve criticism. He also completely ignored the potential collusion lawsuit Kaepernick could eventually have against owners.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKJadakissrealtalk

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 3 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP