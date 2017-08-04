Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

NFL training camps are in full swing, and Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job. According to Jadakiss, Kaepernick “should have thought about the repercussions of not standing for the flag.”

Speaking in an SI.com interview, Jadakiss told the host his feelings on Kaepernick’s veritable blackball are “50/50,” but he’s “100% with” the former 49ers Quarterback, which is a confusing stance. Though Jadakiss says he hopes Kaepernick gets on a team and “you’re supposed to fight for your rights,” he also noted that “the NFL is a private-owned business” and “you either play by the rules, or you get what you get.”

Technically yes, that’s true, but those “rules” are at the heart of the issue. If Jadakiss truly understood the intent of Kaepernick’s fight, he’d realize that the white supremacy-sustaining NFL owners and racist fans inflicting the fascist “repercussions” he spoke of are the only people who deserve criticism. He also completely ignored the potential collusion lawsuit Kaepernick could eventually have against owners.