Jay 305 Sets Up A Sneaky Side Chick And Gets Revenge In ‘When You Say’ Featuring Omarion

08.29.17 56 mins ago

Yikes. Do not try to get over on South Central rapper Jay 305, because he does not take it well at all, according to the cinematic visual for “When You Say.” Featuring the return of Omarion (and Omarion’s braids), the video focuses on a double-timing paramour, who decides to dip into Jay’s next egg for a double whammy of deception. However, it doesn’t turn out the way she expects — instead of going on a round trip vacation with her homegirl, she’s given a one-way ticket to her next life, courtesy of the homegirl secretly working for Jay the whole time. Like I said: Yikes.

“When You Say” comes from Jay 305’s Taking All Bets album, released earlier this summer through Interscope and Dom Kennedy’s Other Peoples’ Money group. The album itself features Kennedy, Omarion, and YG, with beats from Mike Will Made-It, Cardo Got Wings, and more. The song itself is a 1980s funk groove that evokes a relationship that can’t be trusted, with a hook that reveals Jay and Omarion aren’t being taken in by promises of commitment: “When you say you love me, it don’t mean a thing.” The infidelity goes both ways though, as Maybach O instructs, “That n*gga on your phone? Ignore him / Tell him you be back home in the mornin’…” Just don’t take anything with you, least of all anything out Jay 305’s wallet.

