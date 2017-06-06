Getty Image

Kevin Durant has been dominant so far in the NBA Finals, helping the Golden State Warriors surge to a 2-0 lead over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. His 35.5 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists per game so far have him as the favorite to earn Finals MVP honors and his performance has been so incredible that it inspired one of music’s greatest recluses, Jay Electronica, to drop a new song titled “Letter To Falon.”

Jay Elec wrote to Durant on Twitter, telling him over several tweets that a rendezvous with the former MVP and his father along with his performance so far in the Finals inspired him enough to finally release some new music. “Peace family. The last time we saw each other, you and your pops told me to release music,” he said in a tweet directed to Durant. “I’ve been so inspired by your performance in the finals… here’s a gift for you brother,” he finished in subsequent tweets along with a link to the track.

@KDTrey5 peace family. The last time we saw each other, you and your pops told me to release music. — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 6, 2017

@KDTrey5 I've been so inspired by your performance in the finals… — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 6, 2017

So yeah, Jay Elect is back with his annual or so release and who knows if that means he’s any closer to an actual album release or if this is just a one off until he feels like it again.

Whatever the case you can stream Jay Electronica’s Tidal exclusive “Letter To Falon” below if you have a subscription, or check out a preview if you don’t.