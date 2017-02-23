Getty Image

Get your sighing muscles warmed up. Jay Electronica — who at this point is as noted for not rapping as he is for being really good at rapping — just told Billboard that he thinks an album is a “false concept.”

“An album is a false concept anyway, he said, when asked about his plans to release his long-awaited debut. “An album is something that was created by corporations as a product to make money. People have been making music, doing plays, and telling stories around fires for trillions of years. I like albums but I’m not too really handcuffed to the concept of that.”

There is hope, though. Jay Elec dangled the carrot yet again, saying that the album is coming soon.

“When it’s ready, when it’s ready. It don’t matter if Donald Trump say, ‘Put the album out,’” he said, referencing the fact that his boss publicly asked for the album. “But I guess the question you asked me is what will it take. When it’s finished. When it’s something that I’m pleased with because regardless of the six billion people on planet Earth, even if I put something out and the whole six billion say it’s absolutely beautiful and I don’t feel okay with it, I’m the one that carries that. I have to be at a place where I’m pleased with the offering. So, it will come–it’s coming soon.”

In the meantime, revisit this unearthed and unofficial Jay album and then play “How Great” on repeat for a few hours.