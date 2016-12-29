SNL Musical Guests That Were Hilarious In Sketches

Jay Pharoah’s Jay Z Impression Reminds Us That He’s Actually A Great Rapper

12.29.16 37 mins ago

Jay Pharoah is hilarious. The comedian, actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member has spent years solidifying his reputation as one of the best up and coming funny men in the industry, but for some he may still be known for only one thing: his Jay Z impression. And that’s just fine, because that laugh and impression have opened plenty of doors for the Chesapeake, Virginia native, but he’s more than his Hov impression and his comedy because apparently Pharoah is one hell of a rapper as well.

Pharoah stopped by DJ Whoo Kid’s Shade 45 radio show “The Whoolywood Shuffle” for his Christmas Special episode and dropped a ridiculous freestyle over multiple beats from J. Cole, Drake, Pusha T, Eminem and more. Pharoah spit an impressive freestyle that lasted for more than six minutes before eventually switching over to his Jay Z impression to for a few minutes.

He wasn’t done there either, as he switched to an impression of The Weeknd for a quick impromptu performance over his own “Starboy” instrumental. It was quite the display, and just another testament to just how talented a performer Pharoah is. He wrapped up his appearance with a short interview with Whoo Kid, talking about how he cried when his idol Eddie Murphy wished him a happy birthday, before one last Weeknd impression that left the studio in shambles.

