Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Is Being Used As The Basis For A Financial Advice Book

#Jay Z
01.10.18 3 hours ago

Jay-Z’s 4:44 was undoubtedly one of the best albums of 2017. One of the major talking points of the album were his theories on self-empowerment and making capitalism work for you. Writer and personal finance expert Ash Exantus, AKA Ash Cash, was able to expand on the game with his new book The Wake Up Call: Financial Inspiration Learned from 4:44 + A Step by Step Guide on How to Implement Each Financial Principle. As a finance expert, father, and husband just like Jay-Z, he identified with the album’s urgent call to re-assess what financial freedom can mean, specifically for people of color.

He told HipHopDX that, “I wanted to expound more on the blueprint that JAY gave us (pun intended). In essence, JAY gave us the ‘what.’ My goal with the book was to give the ‘how.’”

In 1997, Jay-Z’s friend Biggie wrote “The Ten Crack Commandments,” which he called “a step by step booklet for you to get your game on track.” Years later, Jay-Z inspired just that and Ash Cash followed through – though in a much different context. The Wake Up Call: Financial Inspiration Learned from 4:44 + A Step by Step Guide on How to Implement Each Financial Principle is available for purchase here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSash cashfinancesJay Z

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP