You Can Finally Listen To Jay Z’s ‘4:44’ Bonus Tracks, Legally

Jay Z is extending the run of his new album 4:44 for about as long as humanly possible. Since the album’s release last month, Jay has released a gradual and steady stream of content, including videos, mini-documentaries and now three new songs. Yes, the songs released with the hard copies of 4:44 a few weeks ago, but now they’re available to stream on Tidal.

The tracks hit the net by unofficial means back when the hard copies hit stores, and the internet went crazy over Blue Ivy’s “boom shakalaka” freestyle, but this is the first time they’ve been available online, officially.

Because of that, some fans will be familiar with the songs already, especially “Adnis,” a track for which Jay dropped a powerful and symbolic video just yesterday, but for many others the songs will be new and there’s not much better than a few new Jay Z songs.

The last of the three songs is “MaNyfaCedGod” featuring James Blake, and no it’s not some sort of nod to that mocking SpongeBob meme that everybody got a kick out of. Instead, it’s another ode to the strife in his marriage with Beyonce and their ability to get through it and come out better on the other side. Check out all three bonus tracks below via Tidal.