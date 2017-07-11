For Jay Z, 4:44 was maybe his most revealing album ever. Yes, he’s revealed plenty throughout his 21-year career, but he usually does that in small doses and never for as prolonged a space as he did on 4:44. To add to those on-wax confessionals Jay is providing additional context to the album, his revelations and his psyche overall with extra content on Tidal, especially the accompanying “Footnotes” series. On Monday Tidal offered episode two of the series, which saw celebrities like Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Will Smith, Aziz Ansari, Anthony Anderson and more discussing masculinity, learning to love as a man and similar topics.

While every subject offers poignant insight, it is Jay who provides the most noteworthy comments, especially as they relate to the album, and especially the title track where he apologizes to his wife Beyonce several times for infidelity and other mistakes he’s made. “What I thought when I met my dad was ‘Oh, I’m free to love now.’ But it’s like, how are you going to do it?” he says towards the beginning of the clip. “That’s why I said ‘You matured faster than me, I wasn’t ready’ (on “4:44″)’ all these things are my real life. I just ran into this place and built this big beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100% truth, and things started cracking.”

It’s fascinating, and incredibly insightful content to accompany the album. Check out the second episode of “Footnotes for 4:44” above if you have a Tidal subscription.