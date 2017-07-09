While some took the promotional videos for Jay Z’s 4:44 to mean he had a accompanying film to go with his album like his wife Beyonce did with Lemonade last year, that was not the case. Instead Jay has rolled out a series of impressive and inherently different music videos and mini-documentaries along with the album that range from controversial and biting to downright hilarious.

The latest of which is a visual for the title track, in which Jay apologizes to Beyonce and his children for infidelity and seemingly matures before our eyes and ears. The video is more like a compilation of clips, including a set of dancers that serve as the frame of the entire piece. But the 8-minute runtime is also splashed with various viral clips, including the infamous “P.O.P, hold it down” Donna Goudeau clip amongst others.

At the end of the video, some footage of Jay and Bey’s On The Run tour is played, and eventually, Hov unearths some never-before-seen footage of the newest great rapper of our day Blue Ivy as a toddler just enjoying her little toddler life. Taken together, it makes for an entertaining and engaging eight minutes. Check out the video above if you have Tidal, otherwise you’ll be treated to a preview until it inevitable ends up on Youtube like the “The Story Of O.J.” video eventually did.