Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Tour Is Proof That He’s Mortal After All — And A Man Of The People

#Jay Z
Senior Music Writer
12.06.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

As Jay-Z would like to say, it’s not darkness, but the absence of light that permeates the massive United Center arena in Chicago. Through the inky blackness, you can just make out the eight, large screens descending like open books from the rafters, obscuring the stage erected at center court. The screens flicker to life, broadcasting lo-fi images of Jay decked out in his trusty Yankee cap. As the seconds tick down, the man on the screen becomes consumed by fire. The flames eat away at his eyes first before spreading outward and consuming the rest.

A red hue pulses from within the walled-off array. The screens rise together revealing the man himself. Shawn Carter stands there, both hands gripping the microphone stand, soaking in the roars of the crowd. Then he goes for the jugular. “Kill Jay Z, they’ll never love you / You’ll never be enough,” he admonishes before running down a laundry list of all his biggest indiscretions. The time he shot his own brother Eric, the family that he sold drugs to, and the wife to whom he couldn’t remain faithful. “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away.” He does this of course because “you can’t heal what you never reveal.”

In the world of Jay-Z, the man many consider to be the greatest MC of all-time, a business mogul bordering on becoming a billionaire, and a superstar recognized across the globe, there has historically been little room for frank vulnerability. Sure, he’s delved into some of the darker corners of his past through his rhymes, but up until the release of 4:44 earlier this year, the true inner-workings of his mind, and the burdens on his heart have remained a mystery. Now, at long last, he’s decided to admit to himself, and to his audiences that he’s mortal after all. What’s more, he wants to share some of the lessons he’s picked up along the way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGS4:44 TourJay Z

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP