Jay-Z Is Bringing His ‘4:44’ Tour To Arenas All Across North America

Getty Image

Get ready to put those diamonds in the air, because Jay-Z just announced a full tour to support his recently released album 4:44. The writing for this new jaunt had been on the wall going back to May when Hov inked a brand new, $200 million deal with Live Nation, which keeps hum under a touring contract with the company until he is 57 years old. “Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory,” Jay Z said in a statement. “Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences.”

While he already addressed his beef with Kanye on his new record, it’ll be interesting to see if Jay has any further words for his former friend and collaborator while on stage. Circle the performance in Sacramento, California — aka the scene of the crime — near the end of the tour in Decemeber as a can’t-miss event.

Check out the full list of dates for Jay’s upcoming 4:44 tour below. For Tidal customers, the pre-sale to get tickets begins today at 12 PM eastern standard time.

10/27 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/01 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

11/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/05 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

11/07 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

11/08 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/11 — Orlando, CA @ Amway Center

11/12 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/15 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Spectrum Center

11/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Area

11/21 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

11/22 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canda Center

11/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/29 — Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

12/02 — Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

12/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/06 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/09 — Edmonton, AB @ Rodgers Place

12/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rodgers Arena

12/13 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/16 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

12/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/19 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum