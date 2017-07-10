Jay-Z Is Bringing His ‘4:44’ Tour To Arenas All Across North America

Get ready to put those diamonds in the air, because Jay-Z just announced a full tour to support his recently released album 4:44. The writing for this new jaunt had been on the wall going back to May when Hov inked a brand new, $200 million deal with Live Nation, which keeps hum under a touring contract with the company until he is 57 years old. “Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory,” Jay Z said in a statement. “Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences.”
While he already addressed his beef with Kanye on his new record, it’ll be interesting to see if Jay has any further words for his former friend and collaborator while on stage. Circle the performance in Sacramento, California — aka the scene of the crime — near the end of the tour in Decemeber as a can’t-miss event.
Check out the full list of dates for Jay’s upcoming 4:44 tour below. For Tidal customers, the pre-sale to get tickets begins today at 12 PM eastern standard time.
10/27 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/01 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
11/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/05 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
11/07 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
11/08 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/11 — Orlando, CA @ Amway Center
11/12 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/15 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Spectrum Center
11/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Area
11/21 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
11/22 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canda Center
11/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/29 — Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
12/02 — Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum
12/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/06 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/09 — Edmonton, AB @ Rodgers Place
12/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rodgers Arena
12/13 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
12/14 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/16 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
12/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/19 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
