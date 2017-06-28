Jay Z’s New ‘4:44’ Album Trailer ‘Kill Jay-Z’ Will Get You Hyped Like Never Before

06.28.17 1 hour ago

We are so close you can almost taste it. In just two days, Jay-Z will make his return to the world of music after a four year absence to drop his 13th solo album titled 4:44. To help boost the anticipation, the Tidal/Roc-A-Fella boss dropped another cryptic trailer last night titled “Kill Jay-Z.” The new clip is pretty straightforward in its presentation. It simply features a young man either running away, or maybe toward something, while what sounds like a piece of new music plays in the background. The scene ends and the familiar ad for the album flashes across the screen.

Overall, its actually surprising how little concrete details we have about 4:44. We know that it’s coming out on Friday, June 30. We know that the album is debuting in conjunction with an NC-17 rated film starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. We also know that the whole thing will be a Tidal and Sprint exclusive, and that listening parties are planned in cities all across America to celebrate the release. Outside of that, everything else, like the idea that No I.D. produced the whole thing — which, seems rather implausible given Jay’s penchant for collaboration — is all just rumor and conjecture.

You can watch the new trailer for 4:44 above.

