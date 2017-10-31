Getty Image

Jay-Z and Beyonce paid tribute his late friend and Commission partner-in-rhyme, The Notorious BIG, with epic couples’ Halloween costumes that found the multihyphenate moguls donning a pair of Biggie and Lil Kim’s signature looks. The couple is known for their matching costumes; last Halloween they slayed their life-size Barbie and Ken looks alongside baby girl Blue Ivy, and knocked their 2015 Coming To America concept right out of the park.

Their latest incredible pairing sees Jay rock the red leather jacket, white T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, and cabbie hat from Big’s iconic latter-day XXL shoot, complete with the gold-handled cane, while Beyonce recreates Kim’s signature look from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video with a white blouse and Chanel suspenders. You’d be forgiven for not noticing the two looks completely match until now, but leave it to the Carters to tie a concept together.

Given that the pair are notoriously wary of social media — particularly Twitter — the photos come via third-party sources, which, given Hannibal Buress’s utterly hilarious tale from TBS’s Storyville, may have led to some stern “be cool”s from Jay and Beyonce themselves. But when you effortlessly pull off a combo costume idea as cool as their ’90s-themed outfits this year, a few fans are bound to want to take some photos. Check out more below.

JAY-Z, Jermaine Dupri and Tim Weatherspoon at a #Halloween party in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/FHbtLpmrJn — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) October 30, 2017