Jay-Z And Beyonce Reportedly Dropped $90 Million For A 30,000 Square Foot Mansion In Bel-Air

Hip-hop royalty Jay-Z and Beyonce have agreed to purchase a $90 million home in Los Angeles, California’s Bel-Air neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 4:44 rapper and Lemonade singer have been blessed with twins, and are probably seeking a more permanent solution than the $400K/month mansion they’ve been renting in Malibu for their kids to run around in, and contemplate their impending world takeover. Beyonce has reportedly been eyeing ownership of the Houston Rockets, while Jay searches for new ways to make Tidal profitable, so having a home base — so to speak — probably seems attractive to both.

And what a home base it will be. Designed by Dean McKillen, the house is more of a compound, comprised of six structures on 30,000 square feet, including eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, four pools, a 15-car garage, a full basketball court, and separate staff quarters.

Jay and Beyonce originally put in an offer earlier this year for $120 million, but have now dropped it to $90 million. Once finalized, it would be the highest sale recorded this year in Los Angeles County. The couple previously put in an offer on a home in Beverly Hills for $49 million, but they ironically lost out on the deal to designer Tom Ford.

