Jay-Z And Beyonce’s $88 Million Mansion Has An Insane $52M Mortgage

#Beyonce #Jay Z
08.22.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Jay-Z and Beyonce are well worth over a billion dollars combined. That cannot be disputed. Hov once said “I brag different” in regards to his wealth and he wasn’t kidding. Aside from purchasing three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes, he and the world’s most beloved pop superstar recently splurged on a Bel-Air mansion worth $90 million. In regards to monthly payments on the property? Jay-Z and Beyonce proved they’re just like you and I when it comes to taking out a traditional mortgage, albeit in a far more jaw-dropping price range.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Hov and Bey spent $88 million dollars for their first Los Angeles home, easily making it the largest LA home buy of 2017. The duo also are packing a hefty mortgage of $52.8 million. If you were to apply that number inside of any trusty mortgage calculator and you come up with this ridiculous sum: 30 years of monthly payments at $252,075 based upon an interest rate of 4 percent.

Just to drive the point home of how ridiculous their new LA pad is, their monthly mortgage payment is $50,000 more than the median US entire home value of $200,400 according to Zillow.

All in all, it’s probably worth it for the new family of five. The 30,000 square foot pad features four outdoor swimming pools, a wellness center and a spa. It’s the compound to end all compounds with separate quarters dedicated to staffs, nannies and whatever music videos Blue Ivy has planned for her and her younger siblings. In fact, this house could be home to the most epic game of hide and seek of all-time. Let’s just hope none of the elevators have any 4s attached to them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEJay Z

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP