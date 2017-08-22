Jay-Z And Beyonce’s $88 Million Mansion Has An Insane $52M Mortgage

Getty Image

Jay-Z and Beyonce are well worth over a billion dollars combined. That cannot be disputed. Hov once said “I brag different” in regards to his wealth and he wasn’t kidding. Aside from purchasing three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes, he and the world’s most beloved pop superstar recently splurged on a Bel-Air mansion worth $90 million. In regards to monthly payments on the property? Jay-Z and Beyonce proved they’re just like you and I when it comes to taking out a traditional mortgage, albeit in a far more jaw-dropping price range.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Hov and Bey spent $88 million dollars for their first Los Angeles home, easily making it the largest LA home buy of 2017. The duo also are packing a hefty mortgage of $52.8 million. If you were to apply that number inside of any trusty mortgage calculator and you come up with this ridiculous sum: 30 years of monthly payments at $252,075 based upon an interest rate of 4 percent.

Just to drive the point home of how ridiculous their new LA pad is, their monthly mortgage payment is $50,000 more than the median US entire home value of $200,400 according to Zillow.

All in all, it’s probably worth it for the new family of five. The 30,000 square foot pad features four outdoor swimming pools, a wellness center and a spa. It’s the compound to end all compounds with separate quarters dedicated to staffs, nannies and whatever music videos Blue Ivy has planned for her and her younger siblings. In fact, this house could be home to the most epic game of hide and seek of all-time. Let’s just hope none of the elevators have any 4s attached to them.