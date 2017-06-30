Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now! ✌🏾 — Eric Benét (@ebenet) June 30, 2017

Jay-Z’s new album 4:44 already has its fair share of fans and it should. One of the greatest rappers of all time is back on in a way that we haven’t heard in a while. But there’s at least one person who wasn’t feeling Jigga’s revitalization: former Halle Berry hubby Eric Benét.

Jay shouted out Benét on the song “Kill Jay Z” as a reference to how not to mess up. Benét’s marriage to Berry fell apart in a very public way back in the early ’00s after he cheated on her. Given that Beyonce made a whole album out of possible infidelities on Jay’s part, it makes sense that he would use him as a guidepost for what not to do.

“You almost went Eric Benét,’ Jay raps about himself. “Let the baddest girl in the world get away.”

Eric took offense to the idea that he’s a cautionary tale, immediately hitting Twitter to let Mr. Carter know that he’s not to be pitied.

“Hey yo Jay Z! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now!” he wrote.

And while that’s interesting and all, mostly it serves as a springboard for this hilarious backstory in the replies.

Wife: "So you gone address what Jay said?" Eric Benet: pic.twitter.com/yquL63CUJi — X (@XLNB) June 30, 2017

Eric Benet's wife legit woke this man up out of REM sleep so he could watch her respond to Jay-Z on his account. — X (@XLNB) June 30, 2017

Eric Benet trying to convince his wife not to add the emoji peace sign when she tweeted from his account pic.twitter.com/v6dbabLb1W — X (@XLNB) June 30, 2017

His Wife: "What's Jay-Z's name on here?"

Eric Benet: "I don't know…"

His Wife: "I'mma just hashtag him."

Eric Benet: pic.twitter.com/VnYjcMuYfE — X (@XLNB) June 30, 2017

As someone who has been shaken out of slumber because an Instagram post wasn’t popping off enough, this got me in my very soul. But the other .gifs were great too.

Who is he again 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tRLgE109nF — Bri Bri (@Brii_toe_knee) June 30, 2017

Outside of the messiness, 4:44 is streaming now and it’s awesome. Go listen.