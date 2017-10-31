Getty Image

Jay-Z is without question one of the most decorated individuals in the history of the music business. Hov has entered the rarified air of the immortals like the Beatles and Michael Jackson when it comes to significant achievements, and as such, has been honored left and right lately by a multitude of different, and widely respected institutions. The latest of which is the Grammys, who announced today that they will honor Jay with the prestigious Salute To Industry Icons’ award on the eve of this year’s ceremony in January.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor Jay-Z with this year’s Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said. “His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond. Jay-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s Grammy Awards.”

Industry titan Clive Davis, who will present Jay with the prize added, “Jay-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him. What a night this will be!”

Jay will presented with his newest trophy on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Sheraton Hotel in Times Square.