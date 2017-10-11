Getty Image

The outlook for Harvey Weinstein has been grim since decades of sexual harassment allegations against the film producer came to light a few days ago: His wife is leaving him, Barack Obama (and everybody else) is disgusted, and he was fired from The Weinstein Company. While trying to defend himself from the allegations, Weinstein made up a Jay-Z quote, and now it looks like Jay is interested in buying Weinstein’s share of The Weinstein Company.

Citing “multiple sources connected to Jay,” TMZ reports that the rapper, along with an investment group that includes “a famous movie producer and a billionaire,” are looking into buying Weinstein’s 23% stake in the company. TMZ also says that Jay-Z is interested in expanding his relationship with the company by “acquiring a substantial equity stake in” it, which makes sense considering the existing relationship between the two.

Jay-Z signed a production deal with The Weinstein Company in 2016, and one of the projects that’s resulted from that partnership is a documentary series about Kalief Browder and criminal justice reform, as well as a forthcoming docu-series about Trayvon Martin. Jay-Z may not have been able to cash in on any of his four BET Hip-Hop Award nominations last night, but scoring a big piece of a major film company would be a significant consolation prize.