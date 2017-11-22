Getty Image

LeBron James and Jay-Z are pretty friendly with each other: They’ve been seen enjoying each other’s company a bunch over the years, and LeBron and Dwyane Wade had an excellent time at a recent Jay-Z concert in Detroit. Still, even best friends fight sometimes, and the rapper took exception to something LeBron said recently.

Last week, LeBron posted a photo on Instagram of himself standing on the New York Knicks’ center court logo and captioned it, “[crown emoji] of New York,” the implication of course being that he’s calling himself the “king of New York.” Well, Jay-Z performed at Quicken Loans arena in Cleveland, where LeBron’s Cavaliers play their home games, this past weekend, and he took the opportunity to playfully fire back at his friend by calling himself the king of Cleveland: