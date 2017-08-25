Stream Part Two Of Jay-Z’s Lengthy Appearance On The Rap Radar Podcast

#Jay Z
08.25.17 55 mins ago

Tidal

Just a week after dropping their first hour-long chat, the Rap Radar podcast is back again today with their second, hour-long chat with Jay-Z. If you’d like to either listen or watch, you can stream the entire thing over on Tidal now.

If this latest installment is anywhere near as confessional, as open or honest as the first part of their chat, Jay fans are certainly in for a treat. In part one, Jay talked touched on a variety of different topics, including his working relationship with No. ID., how he took inspiration from veterans like Prince and Bono about how to roll out a record later in your career, and the current status of his relationship to one-time friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West.

“You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line, he knows. And I know he knows. Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s just who we are.

He’s an honest person and he’s wrong a lot of times. But, the point is — I was getting to a point where, ‘You got hurt by that.’ You can’t get diss somebody by saying you got hurt. That’s the softest diss of all-time. What are you talking about, you sucka ass n***a? You soft as sh*t! It’s not about a Kanye diss. I’m talking about me. When I say, “You dropped out of school, you lost your principals,” I’m not talking about Kanye. I’m talking about me. The whole thing.”

You can check out Jay’s latest conversation below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSJay ZRap Radar Podcast

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP