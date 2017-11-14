Online now: the exclusive collection inspired by Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt. https://t.co/Sh95bqsB30 pic.twitter.com/C70lRrUiIT — Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) November 13, 2017

Years ago Jay-Z declared he wasn’t just a businessman he was a business, man, and now his debut album isn’t just an album, it’s a clothing line. Yes, thanks to Urban Outfitters and Jay’s longtime friend and Roc-A-Fella records co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Reasonable Doubt has officially been immortalized in a new collection of gear for fans everywhere.

“I wanted to partner with a retailer that speaks to the everyday consumer by offering quality at an affordable price point,” Biggs said on Instagram while showing off a jacket from the collection that will be released soon in extremely limited quantities.

I just dropped a Collab with @urbanoutfitters . I wanted to partner with a retailer that speaks to the everyday consumer by offering quality at an affordable price point. The jacket is coming soon. Limited to 196 all numbered. Stay tuned!!! #Reasonabledoubt #Redo96 A post shared by Biggs (@theroc96) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:03am PST

The collection includes several t-shirts, including a simple black tee with the album cover embossed across the chest and another with the lyrics from the album’s classic opener “Can’t Knock The Hustle.” There are two hoodies, one with the album cover and “Reasonable Doubt” splattered down the right arm and another with a dog wearing a Roc chain. There’s also a hat with the Roc-A-Fella logo and a pom beanie with the album title sprawled across the rim. And finally, there’s two long sleeve t-shirts, including one with the tracklist on the back and the uncensored title “Ain’t No N****” amongst the titles.

The collection ranges from $29 for a hat or a t-shirt to $64 for a hoodie and can be purchased online at Urban Outfitter’s website here. Check out some of the pieces from the collection below.