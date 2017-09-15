Jay-Z is the guy who once threatened to prematurely end a date with a model over his du-rag, so it should come as no surprise that the “4:44” rapper would turn up Rihanna’s Diamond Ball looking a little scruffy. The good people of the internet noticed, as they do. Check out some of the funnier reactions below.

Still, it must be nice to be so rich that you can not only throw down ninety million smackeroos on a Westside LA mansion, but turn up at a black-tie-and-gown shindig with a 5 o’clock… whatever we want to call that situation going on under his nose. Seriously, gentlemen, if you’re taking your lady to a nice restaurant or a benefit dinner (basically anywhere you’d have to wear a nice suit), get a hair cut, or at least shave. It takes like five minutes.

Rihanna X The Carter's 💎

RIhanna with Beyonce and Jay Z at the #DiamondBall. pic.twitter.com/cpRnnVNXTu — Rihanna Updates (@NikoFenty) September 15, 2017

All jokes about Jay’s inability to grow facial hair or cheat on his barber aside, Thursday night’s soiree was all about raising money for kids, and the second most charitable man in hip-hop (after Chance The Rapper, naturally) will always show up to give back; as he said on “Blueprint 2,” “I put dollars on mine, ask Columbine / When the Twin Towers dropped, I was the first in line / Donating proceeds off every ticket sold / When I was out on the road, that’s how you judge Hov, no? / Ain’t I supposed to be absorbed myself? / Every time there’s a tragedy, I’m the first one to help.”

And hey, this is far from Jay’s most egregious personal grooming fashion statement — remember the “Death Of Auto-Tune” video? Jay’s still married to Beyonce, even after the indiscretions detailed on 4:44, so he pretty much gets to do whatever he wants, style-wise. I’m sure he’ll hear our jokes from his private jet.