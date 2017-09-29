Ryan Gosling Is A Jay-Z Fan Like The Rest of Us In Their ‘SNL’ Promo

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ryan Gosling has one of the most anticipated movies of the year in Blade Runner 2049 and Jay-Z has one of the best albums of the year in 4:44, so there may have been no better choices to host and perform on Saturday Night Live’s season premiere this weekend. To get fans pumped up about the start of the 43rd season of the show, they released two new promos including Jay and Ryan and their chemistry is hilariously awkward.

For the promos, Gosling plays the giddy host as Jay Z deadpans the entire experience. At one point Ryan even asks Hov “How excited are you going to be? Just want to know how excited I should be.” In the second promo, Ryan reminds Jay they met before at Coachella, to which the 47-year-old rapper replies listlessly “I remember.” That moment breaks the ice and gets a good laugh out of both of them after Ryan enthusiastically replies “You do?”

For Ryan, it’ll be his second time hosting the show, following an impressive appearance back in 2015. Alec Baldwin also returns this year for his infamous Donald Trump sketches, and with all of the fodder he’s given them in recent weeks, it should make for a momentous season premiere for SNL.