Jay Z is set to make history today by becoming the first ever rap artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To celebrate that incredible milestone, Tidal has put together a collection of essays, top lyrical moments, video tributes, thoughts from fellow creatives for fans to really explore the breadth of work that began in 1996 with his classic debut album Reasonable Doubt.

A myriad of messages were posted up on Tidal from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Bono, Chance The Rapper, Andre 3000 and more. Chuck D, someone who knows a thing or two about how to write a rap said that, “To write a song that sticks in the mind and souls of human beings is a miracle itself. The fact that Jay Z does it with such organic spontaneous creativity is a testament to his intense watching and listening of his surrounding world.”

In addition to their own festivities, Tidal is inviting all of you Jay stans out there to share your favorite rhymes put together by Hov on social media.

Tonight @S_C_ will be the 1st rapper inducted into the @SongwritersHOF. Celebrate by sharing your favorite words from Shawn "JAY Z" Carter. pic.twitter.com/qXZMOIaCOQ — TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) June 15, 2017

