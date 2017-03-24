Off-Duty LAPD Cop Pulls Gun On Teens & They Get Arrested

Jay Z Is Turning Trayvon Martin’s Story Into Both A Documentary Series And Feature Film

#Jay Z
Real Talk Editor
03.24.17 6 Comments

Getty Image

It appears that Jay Z is deepening his partnership with the Weinstein Company. According to Variety, The Tidal boss is currently putting together plans to produce two different projects about the life and tragic death of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year old black teen shot and killed back in 2012. The first will be a multi-part television documentary series with a feature film to follow.

Jay recently acquired the rights to two different books about the topic, Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It by Lisa Bloom as well as Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin written by Trayvon’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. The former book is more about the subsequent trial, while the latter tells the fuller story of Trayvon’s life.

The case of Trayvon Martin, the Florida teen that was gunned down by George Zimmerman, a white man who was later exonerated, sparked a national outcry and seems to have really resonated with Jay. Back in 2013, He and his wife Beyonce took to the streets in New York City to demand justice for Trayvon alongside the teen’s mother just after Zimmerman was found not-guilty in the case.

This isn’t the first time that Jay has linked up with the Weinstein’s to bring to life the tale of social injustice. Recently, he aligned with the production company to tell the tale of Kalief Browder, in TIME: The Kalief Browder Story which is currently airing on Spike TV. Check the trailer for that mini-series below.
Subscribe to UPROXX

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSgeorge zimmermanJay ZThe Weinstein CoTRAYVON MARTIN
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP