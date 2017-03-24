Getty Image

It appears that Jay Z is deepening his partnership with the Weinstein Company. According to Variety, The Tidal boss is currently putting together plans to produce two different projects about the life and tragic death of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year old black teen shot and killed back in 2012. The first will be a multi-part television documentary series with a feature film to follow.

Jay recently acquired the rights to two different books about the topic, Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It by Lisa Bloom as well as Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin written by Trayvon’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. The former book is more about the subsequent trial, while the latter tells the fuller story of Trayvon’s life.

The case of Trayvon Martin, the Florida teen that was gunned down by George Zimmerman, a white man who was later exonerated, sparked a national outcry and seems to have really resonated with Jay. Back in 2013, He and his wife Beyonce took to the streets in New York City to demand justice for Trayvon alongside the teen’s mother just after Zimmerman was found not-guilty in the case.

This isn’t the first time that Jay has linked up with the Weinstein’s to bring to life the tale of social injustice. Recently, he aligned with the production company to tell the tale of Kalief Browder, in TIME: The Kalief Browder Story which is currently airing on Spike TV. Check the trailer for that mini-series below.

